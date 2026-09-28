Drivers and residents across Monmouthshire are being advised to prepare for a series of temporary road closures and diversions starting early this month. Monmouthshire County Council has issued notices under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to accommodate essential utility maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, and poling works across the county.
Initial disruptions will begin on Wednesday, October 7, with two key utility projects:
- Chapel Road, Abergavenny: A 50-metre section near Orchard Street will be closed from October 7-9 for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water operations. Motorists should follow diversion routes via Orchard Street, North Street, and the A40.
- C8.9 Llanellen Link, Llanellen: Closed from October 7-9 between 8am and 5pm for works carried out by MJ Quinn. Traffic will be diverted via the B4269 and A4042.
A longer-term project is scheduled for Hardwick Lane, Hardwick, where a 455-metre section from the B4598 junction will close starting Friday, October 9. The closure, necessary for water mains replacement, is expected to remain in place until Thursday, October 29. A signed diversion will direct traffic via the A4042, A40, and B4598.
Several single-day closures are scheduled across the area to allow poling works to proceed safely:
- Llanarth Road, Llanarth: A section between Pit-Wern-Yr-Heolydd and Red House Road will close on Friday, October 9 between 9:30am and 3:30pm). Diversions will run via the R64, Huntsmans Lane, and Pit-Wern-Yr-Heolydd.
- R32 Crossways Farm to Llanvapley: A 0.70km section will close on Friday, October 9 between 8am and 5pm, with diversions via the B4233, Wernddu Road, B4521, and R32.
- Pentre Road and Llanwenarth Church Road, Abergavenny - On Monday, October 12 between 9:30and and 3:30pm, Pentre Road (A40 to Pentre Farm Road) and a 55m stretch of Llanwenarth Church Road off the A40 will close. Diversions will be signed locally via Pen Y Pound, Chain Road, and Chapel Road.
- C34.1 Ty Hir to Church Lane, Llandewi Rhydderch: Closed on Monday, October 12 from 9:30am until 3:30pm the road will close, with traffic rerouted via Church Lane, Plough Road, B4233, and Pant Lane.
- R2 Oldcastle to Longtown, Pandy: A 300m stretch near Old Castle Road will be closed on Tuesday, October 13 between 8am and 5pm–, with diversions active via C1205, C1218, and C1219.
Reasonable access for fronting properties will be maintained throughout all closures which will allow essential water mains, utility upgrades and poling works to take place
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