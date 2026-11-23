Drivers across north Monmouthshire are being advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys over the coming fortnight, following the announcement of six temporary road closures by Monmouthshire County Council.
Issued under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the orders are scheduled to take effect between late November and early December 2026 to allow utility providers and council contractors to safely carry out essential infrastructure and maintenance works. While the legal orders remain valid for up to 18 months as standard, the council anticipates each project will be completed within a matter of days.
The disruption begins on Thursday, November 26, with two daytime closures for BT works operating between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm:
- Pandy: A 1.1km stretch of the R2 Oldcastle to Longtown road—starting approximately 1.9km from its junction with Walterstone—will shut for cabling works. Traffic will be diverted via Llanfihangel Crucorney and Walterstone
- Llanvetherine: A 500-metre section of Great Park Road, beginning 70 metres from the B4521 junction, will close for poling works. A local diversion will operate via the B4521, Pool Hall Road, and Old Court Road.
Further disruption follows on Monday, November 30, affecting two more rural routes:
- Grosmont: A 270-metre stretch of the C12.9 between Greig Farm House and White House Farm will close between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm for BT cabling, with drivers routed via the C12.5, B4521, and B4347. C12.9.
- Bont: A multi-day closure will take effect on a 180-metre section of Great House Road, located 40 metres from Cefn Llaithan Road, for MJ Quinn civils works. Expected to run until December 4, the diversion uses Danygraig Road, the C13.7, B4521, and Pool Hall Road. Great House Road.
In early December, two final closures are scheduled:
- Gilwern: On Wednesday, December 2, a 600-metre stretch of Glangrwyney Road from its junction with Cae Meldon will close between 9:30 am and 3:00 pm for gully cleansing. Motorists face a wider diversion via the A4077, A465, A4143, A40, and C0126.
- Llandewi Rhydderch: From Monday, December 7 to Wednesday, December 9, a 70-metre section of Ty-Canol Road (50 metres from the B4233) will close for Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water works, with traffic diverted via the B4233, Wernddu Road, and Elms Lane.
Signed diversions will be in place for all affected routes, and reasonable access will be maintained for residents whose properties front the closed roads.
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