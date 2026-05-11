A COWSHED at a former ironmaster’s grade II listed mansion could be converted to holiday lets.
Jason Stone and Katie Fitzgerald have applied for listed building consent to make alterations to the cowshed at Winston Court at Winston Court Road in Llanvetherine, Monmouthshire.
The application form states it is intended to convert the cowshed to three single bedroom holiday lets.
A heritage statement submitted with the application explains while Winston Court had been a mid 17th century farmhouse, that was later extended, and historically known as the Great House and maps indicate the cowshed was built sometime between 1839 and 1882.
Iron and coal master Crawshay Bailey purchased the house in the later 19th century and further extended it and the report suggests it’s possible the cowshed was built in 1865 due to a plaque on one of the farm buildings recording Bailey as having built the house, though it was actually a “substantial remodelling rather than a new build”.
Crawshay Bailey was one of the most successful industrialists in the history of South Wales.
His early experience of the iron industry in Merthyr Tydfil was followed by developments in the coal industry and as an investor in railways. He was High Sheriff of Monmouthshire in 1850 and MP for Monmouth between 1852 and 1868 and lived nearby at Llanfoist where he is buried in the local churchyard.
The heritage report suggests the cowshed is listed as it is part of the curtilage and physically attached to the main house as it isn’t specifically mentioned in the listing.
Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department is considering the plans with a deadline of May 21 for comments to be submitted.
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