DANGEROUS potholes are causing a serious risk to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in a rural Monmouthshire community, an MP has warned.
Cwm Road in the village of Cwmyoy, north of Abergavenny, is in such poor condition that vehicles are being damaged and cyclists are getting injured.
David Davies was invited by resident Rob Abell to see the “plague of potholes” - some 12 inches deep.
MP Mr Davies said: “The history of the road is interesting because I am told it was built over an old railway line and trees.
“It is in a shocking state and littered with huge potholes. Although the same can be said for many roads across Monmouthshire, this is particularly bad.
“In some parts, the tarmac has disappeared completely and vehicles are regularly running into soft earth at the verges.
“The danger is intensified if there is surface water as it hides the potholes, which are so deep they scrape the undercarriage of cars.
“Anyone familiar with the road will know there are steep drops off it and the worst-case scenario doesn’t bear thinking about.
“The safety of road users is seriously compromised and I understand there have been several accidents where cyclists have gone into the potholes, come off their bikes and injured themselves.”
Mr Abell, who lives on Cwm Road, said large HGVs were contributing to the deterioration of the road surface.
There are local suggestions a weight limit should be considered alongside a review of the 60mph national speed limit.
“I run my business from home and I am anxious about inviting clients here for fear of their car being damaged,” said Mr Abell.
“Logging trucks and ballast trucks use this route daily up to the forests by the Grwyne Fawr Reservoir and the potholes are getting bigger and bigger. The road is not fit for purpose.
“One of the potholes has had soft tarmac put in it so wheels can roll up and out. Why would the council only do that and not proper repairs?”
Mr Davies has written to MCC inviting highways officials to walk along Cwm Road and undertake an urgent assessment of the damage.