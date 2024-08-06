Senedd Member Peter Fox has visited the Celtic English Academy, where over 100 students aged 11-17 enjoyed the the wonderful weather at the Haberdashers Boys School in Monmouth.
Young people from across the world who have come to Monmouth to take part in the International Junior Summer Programme which can range from 1-6 weeks in Monmouth.
This programme is more than simply improving the students English, it adds an understanding and appreciation of others culture and shows off Monmouth to the world.
Shoko Doherty, Chief Executive of the Celtic English Academy explained: “The language teaching sector sits at the intersection of education, international trade, and tourism. As a former international student from Japan, I struggled to find information about Wales before travelling here 20 years ago.
“Having experienced the warmth and kindness of the Welsh people, I am passionate about promoting Wales as a study and travel destination.
“Wales has much to offer, from its rich heritage and culture to its potential as a tourism hotspot. However, it often remains a hidden gem within the United Kingdom. I want to change that and put Wales firmly on the world stage.”
Peter Fox took part in one of the morning classroom lessons. It was great fun and informative preparing the young people for the sightseeing trip to Roman remains at Caerleon in the afternoon.
Following the lesson Peter Fox said: “It is heartwarming to see that so many young people from so many countries found Monmouth to be a warm and friendly town surrounded by history and beautiful landscapes.
“We have much to be proud of here and I welcome the opportunity for us to show Monmouth off to anyone who has the pleasure of visiting.
“I very much welcome the aim of Celtic English Academy in wanting to bring more visitors into our beautiful home county and stamping our place in the world as a tourist destination.”