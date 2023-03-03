The Member of the Senedd for Monmouth has hailed the “strong and enduring” friendship between Wales and the United States.
Last week Peter Fox MS attended a well-attended reception at the US Ambassador’s official residence in London to mark St David’s Day.
Delighted, Mr Fox said: “It was an absolute honour to be invited to the US Ambassador’s official residence in London to celebrate our patron saint with people right across Wales and America.
“I had a chance to talk with US Ambassador Jane Hartley, where I re-affirmed our strong and enduring ties with our most important ally. Whether in economic or military terms, the US and Wales/UK are hand in glove and are the best of friends.
“I am confident that the Welsh-US relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength.”
He further added: “It was also fantastic from our first-class Monmouth Male Voice Choir, who provided a real flavour of Wales to our American friends.”