Cllr. Brocklesby said: “I was delighted to support this event, which we hope will be the first of many across the county. It is important to support those who have periods, especially young people, with information about sustainability and about choices. Period Dignity is an important aspect of equality and it’s something we advocate in all Monmouthshire schools. I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to organise this event, and of course everyone who took time out of their day to come along.”