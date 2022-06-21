Pensioner pedal power sees cycling sisters ride 1,700km

The sisters at the start of their epic adventure

TWO pedalling pensioner sisters have proved that age is no obstacle after cycling an incredible 1,074 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

As reported in the Chronicle last month, former Abergavenny head teacher Sue Gotley and 79-year-old sister Pam Mann cycled off on the challenge after the latter’s son Steve suffered a life-threatening heart attack last year.

And their power pedalling has already raised more than £5,300 money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Mum-of-three Sue, who taught at Llywnu Juniors, Llanellen, Grosmont, Llandewi Rhydderch and Fairwater in Cwmbran, made the epic trip despite suffering leukaemia a few years ago.

Daughter Emma, a consultant midwife with Aneurin Bevan Health Board, revealed before the intrepid duo set off: “My mum had a very aggressive form of acute myeloid leukaemia almost 10 years ago and after chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, she is considered a miracle by her family.

“We are all so proud of mum and auntie Pam… they are complete SuperWomen.”

Mum-of-five Pam, who is 80 next month, revealed: “Sue and I have been very close since childhood.

“This was borne out a few years ago when Sue contracted leukaemia and I became the donor for her life-saving bone marrow transplant.

“The doctors said our blood could not have been more identical if we’d been twins.

“When the idea for the ride came up, of course Sue and I wanted to take it on together, as sisters and lifelong friends.

“We decided to take on the challenge to celebrate my birthday and raise money for a fantastic charity in the British Heart Foundation.

“These sorts of challenges have always appealed to us and we believe that being older doesn’t necessarily mean the adventures have to stop!”

Pam, who has six grandchildren while Sue has five, said: “We’ve had a few tough hills to climb and plenty of good old English weather.

“But Sue and I had a wonderful time, seeing the country and meeting amazing people, from the hotel proprietor and ironman expert who helped mend Sue’s bike one morning, to the scarecrow Queen Elizabeth II complete with her corgis!

“We’ve both been passionate about cycling, for health and environmental reasons, and have taken part in a number of bike tours in the past. This ride is certainly one we will never forget!”

Pam’s son, Steve Mann, 54, from Amersham, was out cycling while training for a triathlon last year when he collapsed and needed an emergency coronary angiogram.

And now recovered, he said: “What my mum and Sue have done – cycling over 1,000 miles carrying all their gear for the entire trip in their cycle panniers, and especially given their age – is absolutely inspirational. As a family we couldn’t be prouder of them.

“For me, the British Heart Foundation has been a beam of light in my darkest moment.

“Its work is invaluable for so many families, like ours, who’ve had family members suffer from heart and circulatory diseases. They’ve provided so much help and reassurance when we felt at our most vulnerable and afraid.

“That’s why it is so fitting that my mum and Sue are raising money for the BHF.”

Nikki James, BHF Area Fundraising Manager for Wales and Northern Ireland, said: “This is such an amazing story.

“The determination of Pam and Sue to take on this epic challenge for Pam’s 80th birthday is truly inspiring. We are so grateful to them for supporting the BHF’s research with this amazing journey.”