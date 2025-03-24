Penpergwm House care home near Abergavenny has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in Wales.
There are 1,000 homes in Wales with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.
The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.
Carehome.co.uk lists all registered care homes in the UK as well as genuine reviews, inspection ratings and detailed and transparent fee information. It also hosts a free expert care helpline to assist older people in their search for a care home.
There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, with the top 20 care home groups receiving an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.
Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27% of the population.
With demand for care homes set to grow, carehome.co.uk helps care seekers choose the right care home by ranking care homes using their reviews.
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.
“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.
“We would like to congratulate Penpergwm care home on being a Top 20 care home in Wales as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.
“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”
Georgie Llewellyn, manager of Penpergwm House care home said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this fantastic accolade for the fourth year running from the people who matter most - those individuals who use our service. Providing care is all about teamwork and we pride ourselves in every single one of the team supporting the process of ensuring the well-being and happiness of our Residents is at the core of what we do.”
The Review Score was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home. Homes were rated a range of criteria from overall experience; facilities; care / support; cleanliness, to value for money.