Penpergwm care home in Abergavenny has been named by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in Wales.
There are 1,012 homes in Wales, with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.
The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.
There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, whilst the remaining guide people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.
Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 260,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its care staff are like. Our reviews reveal if the care home is value for money as well as the standard of its facilities and the quality of their care, activities and nutrition.
“Reviews of Penpergwm care home show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in Wales. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.
“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier.”
Georgie Llewellyn, Manager of Penpergwm, further added: “We are thrilled to be part of the Top 20 care homes in Wales for the second year running and are very proud of the legacy of our Home and aspire to keep being on this list for as long as we can. It is all about teamwork and making all the difference in any way we can.”
The carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2023 are based on over 93,500 reviews received from residents and their family and friends between 01/03/2021 and 28/02/2023. The Review Score, as of 28/02/2023 was calculated using a combination of the number of reviews, the average of each of the ratings and the size of the care home.
Care homes were excluded from the awards if they were not compliant with their regulatory authority at the time of the announcement of the Awards. The homes were rated on: Overall Standard; Facilities; Care / Support; Cleanliness, Treated with Dignity; Food & Drink; Staff; Activities; Management; Safety / Security; Rooms and Value for Money.