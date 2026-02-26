Traffic came to a standstill on the Heads of the Valleys road on Thursday afternoon, as reports of a vehicle fire caused disruption for road users.
Motorists found themselves gridlocked between Gilwern, near Abergavenny, and Brynmawr on the westbound carriageway. Drivers reported tailbacks reaching as far back as the Monmouthshire village after an incident involving a vehicle colliding with a container.
Traffic Wales, the information service for motorways and trunk roads in Wales, has advised that traffic has been stopped to aid recovery efforts.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been called to reports of a vehicle fire and brought the incident under control.
“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at approximately 12.58pm to reports of a vehicle fire on the A465 westbound, Gilwern to Brynmawr,” a spokesperson said.
“Crews and appliances from Brynmawr, with support from Mid and West Fire and Rescue, attended the scene involving a well alight container, and one vehicle in collision with the container.”
“Crews extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one battery combee trauma pack. Stop message was received around 2.23pm.”
