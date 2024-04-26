“Stalking can take many forms. Over recent weeks I've been in touch with victims' organisations and learnt how stalking does not only affect the victim but can also have a devastating knock-on for family members, careers and mental health. It can totally disrupt the way people try to go about their daily lives and the consequences can be appalling. Whether it is in person or online – stalking is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. As Police and Crime Commissioner, I would do everything in my power to end stalking in Gwent and work with victims to learn how best to support them."