**A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area** As residents of Abergavenny wake up this morning, they’ll be greeted by a light drizzle, setting a damp start to the day. Early birds out at 6:00 AM will experience temperatures around 12°C, feeling slightly chillier at 11°C, with a modest wind speed of 6.3 mph and high humidity at 95%. However, as the day progresses, the weather promises a mix of conditions. By mid-morning at 10:00 AM, the sun will break through, pushing temperatures to a comfortable 16°C. This sunny spell is short-lived as patchy rain nearby is forecasted to return by 11:00 AM, although this will also see the day's temperature peak at 18°C around noon, maintaining that level into the early afternoon. The wind will pick up slightly through the day, reaching speeds of up to 15.9 mph, while humidity levels are expected to drop slightly but remain high. Those looking towards a brighter afternoon might be in luck, as from 16:00 PM onwards, we see a transition back to sunshine, gradually cooling down to a clear evening by 21:00 PM with temperatures dipping to 10°C. For those planning outdoor activities, it would be wise to carry an umbrella and a light jacket, as the weather across Abergavenny will oscillate between light drizzle, patchy rain, and sunny intervals. Going into the evening, conditions look clearer, making it potentially a nice end to the day. With a dynamic weather forecast such as today's, it's always best to stay prepared for anything. Whether you're heading out for work, planning a walk in the beautiful Welsh countryside, or simply doing some shopping in town, keeping an eye on the sky might be as useful as checking this forecast. Stay dry and enjoy your day in Abergavenny!