This morning in Abergavenny, there will be moderate rain nearby with a temperature of 20°C.
In the afternoon, it will be sunny with the temperature remaining at 20°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be cooler compared to today, starting with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 18°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain partly cloudy with the temperature steady at 18°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and partly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 18°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates varying conditions.
The temperature will fluctuate between 18°C and 20°C, with a mix of sunny spells, moderate rain nearby, and partly cloudy skies.
This article was automatically generated