Monmouthshire Neighbourhood Policing Team have reportedly seized two unregistered XL Bullies, following a search of two houses in the Abergavenny area.
The search took place over the course of seven days (Monday 12 August and Monday 19 August), with one dog seized from Hillside and the other in Llwynu Close.
Last year, XL Bullies were added to the list of dogs banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act; following the likes of Pit Bull Terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos and Fila Brasileiros.
As of February 1, 2024, it is a criminal offence to own or possess an XL Bully dog in England and Wales without a valid Certificate of Exemption.
The police or local council warden can confiscate the dog regardless if the dog is not acting dangerously or not received complaint.
According to South Wales Police, it is also illegal to rehome, sell, buy, or transfer ownership of an XL Bully dog to another person.
For further information on banned breeds, head to https://www.gwent.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/ac/animal-crime/banned-dogs/