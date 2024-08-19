CAMPAIGNERS who launched a battle almost two years ago to save a day centre from closure are set to have the chance to run it themselves.
The offer, due to be confirmed next week, will complete a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the Tudor Centre in Abergavenny after plans for its closure were approved in November 2022.
That kickstarted a campaign from those who’d used the centre, prior to what was intended as a temporary closure at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, supporters and some former staff to bring the building back into use.
That now looks set to become a reality with Monmouthshire County Council’s ruling Labour-led cabinet being recommended to agree the council enter a 12-month lease with the Gathering community group.
It was formed from the campaign to re-open the centre which had been the base of the council’s My Day, My Life service for adults with learning disabilities to ensure they still had a space to meet socially and take part in group activities.
Since December the Gathering has provided a social space for people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and other additional needs, at the Wellbeing Centre, the former tourist information centre at Abergavenny bus station while discussing with the council the possibility of taking on the former day centre in Tudor Street.
Councillor Ian Chander, the cabinet member responsible for social care, said the authority has been supporting the Gathering to develop a business plan and activities.
The Green Party councillor said: “By providing them with a 12-month lease for Tudor Street, the Gathering will have full-time use of a larger and more accessible venue from which they can build on the fantastic services they offer the local community.
“As a council, we will continue to support them throughout the year. I look forward to seeing them develop over the next 12-months, and I thank them for their dedication to community services.”
Jenny Powell, one of the volunteers from the Gathering, said the 12 months is intended to allow them to show to the council the project can sustain itself.
She said: “We are extremely excited to have this opportunity. We know this is a massive opportunity for the Gathering to expand allowing people with a range of needs to be able to attend the activities within the accessible space we are providing.”
The group is also appealing for the community to support them in re-opening the building.
She said: “We are aware how this is a huge leap financially and are actively looking for more volunteers to come on board and support with activities and help us to get the building open as soon as possible. There are a few bits of repairing that need to be done and a lot of cleaning and decorating too.”
Owen Lewis, who was instrumental in the campaign to save Tudor Street, has welcomed the council’s offer.
Mr Lewis, who gained 457 votes when he stood as an independent candidate at July’s general election on a ticket opposing cuts to public services, said: “I think it’s fantastic we have a chance to get Tudor Street back. It allows an accessible fit for purpose building back in Abergavenny to support people with complex needs.
“The Gathering group will now work together with the community to make sure we can keep going after the 12 months. We still need to communicate with the council to make sure we get as much support as we can as we build this model.
“We will start small and gradually expand our actitivites and opportunities for the community with our focuss on supporting the most vulnerable.”
The council agreed last year the My Day, My Life service, which had continued to run throughout the pandemic, would relocate to the Melville Community Centre after an independent review found it should continue to provide a base for service users to meet. In 2022 the council said a day centre was no longer necessary with more support offered on an individual basis.
It had overturned the original closure decision in early 2023, and apologised for making it without consultation, but spent the remainder of the year considering alternative locations before settling on the Melville Centre.
The proposed agreement, set to be confirmed at the cabinet’s August 21 meeting, will transfer responsibility for the Tudor Centre, including running costs and repairs and maintenance, to the Gathering.