A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The Abergavenny area experienced a diverse range of weather conditions today, beginning with partly cloudy skies in the early hours. As the day progressed, the region saw a mix of cloud cover, patchy rain, and light drizzle, creating a dynamic weather pattern that kept residents reaching for their umbrellas and occasionally their sunglasses. During the early morning hours, temperatures hovered around 15°C, with a feels-like temperature slightly lower due to brisk winds ranging from 19 to 22.4 mph. Humidity levels were high, staying close to the 80% mark, making the air feel heavier and slightly muggy. As the day moved forward, the area saw an increase in wind speed, peaking at 23.5 mph around 9:00, along with patchy rain and 100% cloud coverage. This pattern of patchy rain and strong winds persisted throughout the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 19°C, providing a mild but wet ambiance for any outdoor activities. By evening, the weather began to shift. The cloud coverage started to break, leading to overcast and then partly cloudy skies as the night approached. The wind slightly calmed, but temperatures began to cool down, reaching 14°C by 20:00, and further dropping to 9°C by 22:00, with clear skies closing the day. Today's weather in Abergavenny was a true showcase of early autumn's unpredictability, offering everything from mild temperatures to rain patches and finally, a clear night sky. Residents and visitors alike were reminded of the importance of carrying an umbrella and a layer for warmth, as conditions changed throughout the day.