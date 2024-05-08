This morning in Abergavenny, we will be expecting a warm start to the day with a temperature of 14°C.
There will be no chance of rain, ensuring a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 16°C.
Again, there will be no rain to worry about.
Cloud cover will increase, making for a cloudy afternoon with sunny spells.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 14°C.
The skies will remain clear with no chance of rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 17°C.
Despite the increase in temperature, conditions will remain dry.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 14°C.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week.
No rain is anticipated, so it will be a dry week ahead.
That's all for the weather update in Abergavenny.
