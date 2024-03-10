This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 7°C.
There's a chance of some scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
The scattered showers will continue.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 5°C.
It will be a change from today as there will be no rain.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 8°C.
The sky will remain cloudy with no signs of rain.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 7°C and 9°C.
There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.
The average temperature for the week will be 9°C.
This article was automatically generated