This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 7°C.

There's a chance of some scattered showers.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.

The scattered showers will continue.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 5°C.

It will be a change from today as there will be no rain.

In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 8°C.

The sky will remain cloudy with no signs of rain.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 7°C and 9°C.

There will be a mix of sun and scattered showers throughout the week.

The average temperature for the week will be 9°C.

