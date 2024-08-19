This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with moderate rain nearby.
The morning temperature is around 19°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a maximum of 21°C.
Moderate rain will continue to affect the area.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly cooler compared to today, with moderate rain nearby and a temperature of 17°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain cool and the temperature will stay consistent at 17°C, with moderate rain still affecting the area.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler with persistent moderate rain throughout the day, and the temperature will range from 17°C to 17°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of cool temperatures with moderate rain nearby.
Minimum temperatures will be around 10°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 18°C.
Conditions will vary from light drizzle to moderate rain, affecting the area throughout this period.
