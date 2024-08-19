A Look at Today's Weather Around the Abergavenny Area The Abergavenny area is experiencing a dynamic weather pattern today, characterized by shifts from patchy rain to partly cloudy skies, and even some instances of sunny weather. The temperature fluctuates throughout the day, starting from a cool 10°C in the early morning and potentially reaching up to 21°C by the afternoon, before dipping again in the evening. In the early hours, residents can expect partly cloudy skies with a gentle breeze. The temperature at 6:00 am hovers around 12°C, feeling slightly chillier at 10°C due to the wind. As the morning progresses, the cloud coverage decreases, allowing for sunny spells around 10:00 am, pushing temperatures to a comfortable 16°C, which feels true to the thermometer. However, the weather takes a turn towards the afternoon. From 12:00 pm onwards, the area will see an increase in cloud coverage and wind speed, leading up to patchy rain nearby. By the mid-afternoon, around 2:00 pm, the temperature will peak at 18°C, but the accompanying high wind speeds of up to 24.8 mph will make it feel cooler. The situation remains unsettled into the evening. From 3:00 pm, light drizzle and patchy rain become more frequent, with the temperature slowly decreasing back to 15°C by 4:00 pm. The wind remains strong, and humidity levels rise, making for a damp and breezy evening. By nightfall, at around 9:00 pm, the weather will slightly clear up, making way for partly cloudy skies, but the temperature will drop to a cooler 11°C, feeling more like 10°C against the skin. The day concludes with clear skies at 10:00 pm, offering a calm end to a day of varied weather conditions. Throughout the day, Abergavenny residents should prepare for varying weather patterns, including possible rain. It's advisable to carry an umbrella and dress in layers to adapt easily as the day evolves from cool, partly cloudy mornings, through unpredictable rain patches, and into cooler, clearer nights.