This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with moderate rain nearby.
The morning temperature is around 20°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to a maximum of 21°C with continued moderate rain nearby.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to mist with a cooler temperature of 15°C.
In the afternoon, moderate rain will persist, and the temperature will rise to 18°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 18°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sunny spells and moderate rain nearby.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 9°C in the early hours and reaching up to 15°C during the day.
This pattern of sunny spells interspersed with moderate rain will continue, maintaining a relatively steady temperature around 13°C to 15°C.
