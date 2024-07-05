A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a pattern of patchy rain nearby and occasional light showers, affecting different parts of the day across the region. During the early hours and progressing into the morning, conditions start with patchy rain and temperatures hovering around 11°C to 17°C, feeling quite similar to the actual temperature thanks to high humidity levels which stick close to or reach 100%. The wind speeds vary, starting from a gentle 2.9 mph up to stronger breezes around 13.4 mph, creating a somewhat brisk feel to the air, particularly during rain showers. As the day advances, the temperature gently climbs, peaking at approximately 16°C in the afternoon. The weather remains consistently damp with patchy rain and light drizzle dominating the scene, ensuring that umbrellas and raincoats will be essential for anyone venturing outdoors. Cloud coverage remains thick throughout the day, rarely breaking, which will keep the skies over Abergavenny grey and overcast. By evening, the weather subtly shifts as mist and fog start to set in, reducing visibility and adding a layer of damp chill to the air. Temperatures slightly decrease but remain mild, easing into the lower range of 13°C to 15°C. The light winds persist, and humidity peaks at nearly 100%, emphasizing the soggy conditions. In summary, the Abergavenny area is enveloped in a blanket of moist air today, marked by persistent rains, drizzle, and mist with short periods of clearer skies. Residents and visitors should prepare for wet conditions and ensure appropriate clothing and precautions to stay dry and safe amid the rainy spells and foggy moments.