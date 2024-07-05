This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will be cool with scattered showers nearby.
The morning temperature will be around 17°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the scattered showers will continue, and the maximum temperature will reach 17°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will cool down to 11°C with scattered showers still in the vicinity.
Comparing to today, the morning will be cooler.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 15°C, but scattered showers will persist.
Overall, the day will be cooler with scattered showers throughout, ranging from a minimum of 11°C to a maximum of 15°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating around 16°C.
The minimum temperature will be around 11°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 16°C, maintaining cool and wet conditions.
