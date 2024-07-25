A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a varied forecast as the day unfolds, offering something for everyone, whether you're an early bird or a night owl. In the early hours, residents can expect patchy rain with temperatures steady at 20°C, feeling just like 20°C due to the high humidity levels of around 95%. The wind will blow at a brisk pace of 15.2 mph, and the sky will be completely covered with clouds. As we move into the morning, the sun will make its appearance, warming things slightly to 19°C with no change in the feels-like temperature. Winds will slow down to 11.4 mph, and the humidity will drop slightly to 75%, offering a more comfortable start to the day for most. The highlight of the morning comes at 7:00 and 8:00, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing from 14°C to a pleasant 15°C. The wind remains gentle, making for a beautiful start to the day. Clouds will gather around 9:00, bringing temperatures up to 17°C, followed by patchy rain at 11:00. However, by 13:00, there's a reprieve with partly cloudy skies and temperatures peaking at 20°C. The afternoon promises light rain showers starting at 15:00, with temperatures holding steady at 20°C. Winds will pick up, reaching speeds of up to 10.5 mph, and humidity will rise to 55%. As the evening approaches, the rain will ease off, leaving behind sunny skies at 19:00 with temperatures dipping to a cooler 16°C. The wind will also calm to 6.7 mph, providing a serene end to the day. Nightfall brings clear skies starting from 22:00, with temperatures at a comfortable 13°C. The wind maintains its gentle pace, and humidity levels will hover around 82%, rounding off a day of diverse weather conditions in Abergavenny. Whether you're planning to venture outdoors or stay in, today's weather pattern offers a mix of conditions to suit various activities, from early morning jogs under the sunny skies to cozy evenings under clear night skies. Remember to keep an umbrella handy for those unexpected showers and enjoy the day!