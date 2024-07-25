This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers nearby.

The morning temperature is 20°C.

In the afternoon, the scattered showers will continue.

The maximum temperature will reach 20°C.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, providing a cooler start to the day compared to today.

The morning will be sunny with a temperature of 19°C.

In the afternoon, the conditions will change to cloudy with sunny spells.

The maximum temperature will slightly decrease to 18°C.

The weather summary for tomorrow indicates a cool day with sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 18°C.

Over the next few days, the trend will continue with sunny skies dominating.

Temperatures will gradually increase, starting from a maximum of 20°C and reaching up to 23°C.

This period will be characterized by clear, sunny weather, providing pleasant conditions across the area.

