A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The weather in Abergavenny today offers a dynamic assortment that requires residents to stay prepared for intermittent rain and varying cloud coverage. Starting in the early hours, the region experiences patchy rain nearby with the temperature hovering around 19°C to 21°C, making for a somewhat muggy and damp start to the day. As the morning progresses, the weather sees a mix of overcast and partly cloudy skies. At 6:00 am, an overcast sky sets the mood with temperatures at a cool 14°C, which slowly rise to reach 20°C by noon. The feel-like temperature remains consistent with the actual temperature, ensuring a relatively steady sense of how warm or cool it feels outside. Patchy rain continues to make its presence felt throughout the afternoon, with the temperature peaking at 21°C and a notable feels-like temperature to match. Winds are reasonably mild but can reach speeds of up to 7.2 mph, adding a brisk chill to the air for those venturing outside. As evening approaches, the cloud coverage gradually decreases, transitioning to sunny skies by 19:00, before becoming clear by 22:00. The temperature takes a gentle dip to 12°C, providing a cool end to the day. The wind speed decreases to a calm 3.6 mph, and the humidity remains high at 92%, adding to the evening's crisp atmosphere. Today's weather in Abergavenny offers a mixture of conditions that cater to a variety of preferences, whether you enjoy the cosiness of overcast skies or the clarity of a sunny evening. With patchy rain scattered throughout, it's advisable to keep an umbrella handy and dress in layers to comfortably adapt to the changing temperatures.