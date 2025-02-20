This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers nearby. The morning temperature will be around 12°C. Moving into the afternoon, the cool conditions will continue with scattered showers still in the vicinity, and the maximum temperature will reach 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will slightly decrease to 11°C, maintaining cool conditions with scattered showers still affecting the area. By the afternoon, the weather will become overcast, with the temperature holding steady at 11°C. Overall, tomorrow's conditions will be consistently cool with a chance of rain throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to a maximum of 11°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will vary, starting from a cool 6°C in the early hours to reaching up to 11°C during the day. This pattern of sunny spells mixed with occasional rain will persist, offering a blend of cool to mild conditions.
This article was automatically generated