This morning in Abergavenny, there will be scattered showers with the temperature around 19°C.
In the afternoon, scattered showers will continue, and the maximum temperature will also be around 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be cooler compared to today, with scattered showers and a temperature of 14°C.
By tomorrow afternoon, the sky will be overcast, and the temperature will remain at 14°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will include scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating between 10°C and 17°C.
