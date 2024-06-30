A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The weather forecast for today in the Abergavenny area presents an array of conditions, indicating a day where both the sun might peek out and rain could make an appearance. Early risers witnessed temperatures around 10°C to 11°C with sunny spells despite the presence of patchy rain nearby. By the mid-morning hours, the mercury began to climb, slightly reaching up to 14°C to 15°C, still under the influence of patchy rain nearby but with moments of clearer skies. As the afternoon progressed, similar conditions persisted with temperatures peaking at about 15°C to 17°C. The wind speed also picked up, making the felt temperatures slightly cooler than the actual. By this time, the sky was a mix of sunny spells and patchy rain, providing a somewhat unpredictable yet familiar pattern of weather for the residents of Abergavenny. The late afternoon and early evening brought a continuation of these conditions, with the temperature gently decreasing back to the range of 14°C to 16°C. Winds remained strong, contributing to a brisk feel in the air, and the occasional sunny spells were a welcome break from the patchy rain. As dusk settled into evening, the temperature further cooled to about 10°C to 13°C. The weather maintained its unpredictable nature, alternating between clear skies and patchy rain as the night approached. For those planning outdoor activities around the Abergavenny area, it would be wise to prepare for a variety of weather conditions throughout the day. Carrying an umbrella and wearing layers would be beneficial to comfortably navigate the day's weather, ranging from sunny intervals to patchy rain and everything in between.