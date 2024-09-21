This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will start off with moderate rain and a temperature of 20°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the rain will continue, with the temperature remaining steady at 20°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift slightly to light rain showers, cooling down to 17°C.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 18°C, with light rain showers persisting.
Overall, the day will be cooler compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 18°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of moderate rain.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 14°C and reaching up to 16°C.
This article was automatically generated