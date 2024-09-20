This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will start off with scattered showers nearby and a temperature of 19°C.
As the afternoon approaches, the scattered showers will continue, and the temperature will remain steady at 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will change slightly to overcast skies with a temperature of 20°C, indicating a slight increase in warmth compared to today.
By the afternoon, scattered showers will make a return, with the temperature rising slightly to 21°C.
Overall, tomorrow's weather will be slightly warmer with a mix of overcast skies in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon, ranging from 20°C to 21°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of heavy rain with a consistent temperature of 18°C.
This pattern will bring cooler temperatures and significant rainfall, maintaining a consistent feel throughout the days.
This article was automatically generated