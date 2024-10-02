This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will be cool with moderate rain nearby, and the morning temperature will be around 14°C.
In the afternoon, the cool conditions will continue with moderate rain nearby, and the maximum temperature will reach 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny conditions, making it a pleasant change from today's rain.
The morning will be cool with a temperature of 14°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain sunny and cool, maintaining the same temperature throughout the day.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be sunny, with temperatures ranging from 14°C to 14°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of sunny weather.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 16°C.
This period will see a mix of clear skies and occasional cloudy spells, with temperatures gradually increasing.
This article was automatically generated