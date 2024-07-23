### A Look at Today's Weather Around the Abergavenny Area The Abergavenny area is experiencing a variety of weather patterns today, from patchy rain and foggy mornings to partly cloudy skies and sunny intervals as the day progresses. In the early hours, residents woke up to foggy conditions with temperatures at a comfortable 15°C, slowly climbing to 17°C by mid-morning. Visibility was low due to 100% cloud coverage, and the air was saturated with humidity levels hovering around the 98% mark. A gentle wind was blowing at speeds of up to 7.4 mph, making the outdoors feel slightly cooler than the actual temperature. As midday approached, light drizzle replaced the morning fog, maintaining a steady temperature of 17°C. The wind speed remained consistent, and the high humidity levels persisted, creating a damp atmosphere throughout the area. The afternoon saw a slight shift in weather; the mist gave way to partly cloudy skies around 19:00, offering a brief respite from the day's dampness. Temperatures slightly dipped to 17°C, accompanied by a refreshing breeze at 7.8 mph. Cloud coverage became less dense, allowing some late sunshine to break through. However, the relief was short-lived as mist and light drizzle returned, culminating in clear skies by 22:00. The temperature gradually decreased to a cooler 10°C, and the wind slowed to a gentle 4.5 mph, setting the stage for a calm and clear night ahead. Cloud coverage minimized to 18%, and the humidity remained high at 91%, hinting at the possibility of fog formation in the early hours of the following day. Overall, the weather in the Abergavenny area has been varied, with patchy rain nearby and fluctuating temperatures providing a mix of conditions that cater to all preferences. Whether you enjoy the crispness of clear skies or the calm of a foggy morning, today's weather has something to offer.