This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with moderate rain nearby and a morning temperature of 20°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cool with moderate rain nearby and the maximum temperature will reach 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will change to cloudy with sunny spells, starting off at 21°C, making it slightly warmer compared to today.
In the afternoon, it will stay cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will hold steady at 21°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler with a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of cloudy conditions with occasional sunny spells.
Minimum temperatures will be around 13°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 20°C.
