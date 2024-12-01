This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature starts at 13°C with moderate rain nearby, creating a cool environment.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature slightly decreases to 12°C, maintaining the presence of moderate rain nearby.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will cool down further to 8°C, accompanied by moderate rain nearby, indicating a cooler start compared to today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C, with moderate rain continuing to affect the area.
Overall, tomorrow will see a cooler trend throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 8°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will feature cloudy skies with sunny spells and a gradual decrease in temperature.
The temperature will vary, starting from a high of 12°C and moving down to a cooler 5°C.
