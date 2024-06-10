This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 11°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you might want to leave the umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to 12°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so don't put away your raincoat just yet.
As for tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler than today with temperatures around 10°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about rain in the morning.
In the afternoon, temperatures will remain at 12°C, similar to today.
Scattered showers will make an appearance once again.
Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, consistent temperatures of 10°C are expected.
There's no significant change in the forecast, so plan accordingly.
That's all for now, stay tuned for more updates.
This article was automatically generated