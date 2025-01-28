This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with moderate rain nearby and a morning temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, the cool conditions will continue with moderate rain still in the vicinity and the temperature will remain at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be a bit cooler compared to today, with cloudy skies and a temperature of 6°C.
By the afternoon, there will be moderate rain nearby, cooling down to 5°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and rainier, with a maximum temperature of 5°C and a minimum of 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of cloudy and sunny spells.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 2°C to a maximum of 8°C.
