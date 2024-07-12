A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area Residents of Abergavenny and its surrounding areas are in for varied weather conditions today, starting with patchy rain nearby in the early hours of the morning. Temperatures at dawn hovered around 13°C to 17°C, feeling just as it reads on the thermometer, thanks to the moderate humidity levels. Winds remained gentle to moderate throughout the morning, making for a slightly brisk start to the day. By afternoon, the temperature gently rose, reaching highs of 16°C to 19°C. The area saw a continuation of light rain showers and patchy rain nearby, characteristic of the region's climate this time of year. Despite overcast skies and occasional drizzle, the wind speed picked up, creating a fresher feeling in the air. Moving into the evening, the weather showed signs of improvement, with the clouds parting to make way for some much-needed sunny intervals. As the sun set, temperatures dipped back down to a cooler 14°C to 12°C, but the reduction in cloud coverage allowed residents to enjoy a clearer sky into the night. Throughout the day, humidity levels fluctuated but remained on the higher end of the scale, adding a dampness to the air that is typical for this area. Wind speeds varied, with gusts reaching up to 15.2 mph, especially noted during the late afternoon hours, making it feel cooler than the actual temperature might suggest. As dusk turns into night, the weather is expected to clear up significantly, paving the way for a night of clear skies and calm conditions. This break in the rain presents an excellent opportunity for locals to enjoy an evening outdoors, embracing the crisp air that Abergavenny evenings have to offer. In summary, today's weather in Abergavenny presented a mix of showers, patchy rains, and sunny spells, with temperatures fairly mild for the season. Wind speeds added a touch of chill to the air, reminding everyone that, despite occasional glimpses of the sun, autumnal weather is very much in full swing.