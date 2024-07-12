This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with scattered showers nearby.
The temperature will start at 13°C.
Moving into the afternoon, there will be a light rain shower, and the temperature will rise to 16°C.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer with scattered showers nearby and a temperature of 17°C, comparing to today's cooler start.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain similar with light rain showers and the temperature holding steady at 17°C.
Overall, tomorrow will see a consistent temperature throughout the day.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend will involve scattered showers nearby with temperatures peaking at 19°C.
The mornings will begin cool, gradually warming up to 19°C by the afternoon.
The weather pattern will be consistent, with scattered showers and sunny spells interspersed throughout the days.
This article was automatically generated