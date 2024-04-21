This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 7°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 8°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making it a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 6°C.
There will be scattered showers, so don't forget your raincoat.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 8°C.
The rain will have moved on, leaving us with a dry afternoon.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will range between 4°C and 6°C.
There will be a mix of dry and wet days, so keep your raincoat handy.
Overall, the weather in Abergavenny will be cool with occasional showers.
