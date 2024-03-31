This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a cool start with a temperature of around 7°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of 9°C.
Again, there will be no rain to worry about.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today.
The temperature will be a bit warmer, starting at 8°C.
There won't be any rain to start the day.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.
No rain is expected, making it a dry day overall.
For the rest of the week, the general trend shows consistent temperatures.
The minimum temperature will be around 8°C and the maximum will be around 9°C.
There may be some scattered showers throughout the week, so keep that in mind for your plans.
Overall, it looks like a fairly mild and dry week ahead in Abergavenny.
