This morning in Abergavenny, it's a comfortable 18°C with clear skies.
There's no sign of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a pleasant 20°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making for a dry and sunny day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 19°C.
There won't be any rain to disrupt your morning commute.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 21°C.
Just like today, there won't be any rain, so it's another dry day in store.
For the rest of the week, the general trend shows temperatures fluctuating between a cool 14°C and a warmer 18°C.
There will be a bit of rain, but nothing too heavy to worry about.
So, overall, it's a pretty typical week for Abergavenny.
Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget to keep an eye on the forecast for any changes.
