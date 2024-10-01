This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain.
The morning temperature will be around 13°C.
In the afternoon, the chance of moderate rain continues with temperatures slightly rising to 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today, with cloudy skies and a chance of moderate rain, starting at a temperature of 13°C.
As the day progresses, the afternoon will also see cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rain, and the temperature will again peak at 14°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be consistent with today, with a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 14°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will lean towards sunny spells with occasional cloudy moments.
Minimum temperatures will be around 9°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 14°C.
