This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of 16°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will become sunny with the temperature remaining at 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly warmer, starting at 17°C and remaining cloudy with sunny spells.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain consistently cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will slightly decrease to 16°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be similar to today, with a maximum temperature of 17°C and a minimum of 16°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend towards sunnier weather.
The temperature will gradually increase, reaching a maximum of 21°C.
This period will see a continuation of sunny weather, marking a pleasant phase for the area.
This article was automatically generated