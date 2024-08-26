This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cloudy with sunny spells and a morning temperature of 19°C.
In the afternoon, it will become sunny with a maximum temperature of 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to cloudy conditions with a slight increase in temperature compared to today.
By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of moderate rain. The day will see a minimum temperature of 21°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 13°C to a maximum of 21°C.
This article was automatically generated