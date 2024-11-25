This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells.
The morning temperature is 9°C.
In the afternoon, the sky will clear up.
The maximum temperature will reach 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, offering a cooler start compared to today.
The morning will begin at 8°C.
As the day progresses, the sunny conditions will continue into the afternoon.
Overall, the day will experience a slight drop in temperature, with a minimum of 8°C and a maximum also at 8°C.
Over the next few days, a general trend towards cooler temperatures and varied conditions will be observed.
The temperature will range from a minimum of 1°C to a maximum of 7°C.
Expect a mix of cloudy skies with sunny spells, occasional clear skies, and periods of moderate rain.
This article was automatically generated