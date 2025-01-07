This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.
The morning temperature is around 1°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it remains cool with cloudy skies and sunny spells.
The maximum temperature will reach about 2°C.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience cooler conditions compared to today, with overcast skies.
There will be a chance of rain.
In the afternoon, the cool weather continues with overcast skies and a chance of rain.
The day's weather conditions will be generally overcast, with temperatures ranging from 0°C to 0°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of clear and sunny conditions, with temperatures varying from -3°C to 1°C.
This article was automatically generated