This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.
There is a chance of moderate rain.
The morning temperature is around 7°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 7°C.
The conditions will shift to light drizzle.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be cooler compared to today, with light rain expected.
The morning temperature will drop slightly to 6°C.
In the afternoon, there will be scattered showers with the temperature holding at 7°C.
Overall, the day will be cooler with scattered showers and temperatures ranging from 6°C to 7°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of overcast conditions with temperatures fluctuating around 6°C.
Minimum temperatures will be around 5°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 7°C.
