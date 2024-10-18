This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a cool temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain with a maximum temperature of 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, offering a pleasant change from today's rain.
The afternoon will continue to be sunny, maintaining the same cool temperature of 14°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures ranging from 14°C in the morning to 14°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of conditions starting with heavy rain and a constant temperature of 14°C.
Following this, conditions will improve slightly with partly cloudy skies and a cooler temperature of 14°C.
The weather will then transition to patchy rain nearby, with temperatures holding steady at 14°C.
This article was automatically generated