This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.

There is a chance of moderate rain.

The morning temperature is around 14°C.

Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cool.

Cloudy conditions will continue, with a chance of moderate rain nearby.

The maximum temperature will reach 14°C.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will be overcast, making it slightly cooler compared to today.

In the afternoon, conditions will remain cool and overcast with a chance of moderate rain.

The day will see a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 15°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend includes conditions of moderate rain nearby with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 14°C.

This article was automatically generated