This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be cloudy with sunny spells and a morning temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain with a maximum temperature of 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be cooler compared to today, with light drizzle and a chance of rain.
By the afternoon, fog will develop, maintaining cool temperatures throughout the day.
The weather for the day will be generally cooler with a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum temperature of 12°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a continuation of moderate rain.
Minimum temperatures will be around 12°C, and maximum temperatures will also be around 12°C.
This article was automatically generated