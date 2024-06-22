This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be a cool 14°C.
There won't be any rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, making for a pleasant start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 16°C.
Again, no rain is expected, so it will remain dry throughout the day.
The sky will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, creating a nice balance of sun and shade.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 15°C.
Just like today, no rain is forecasted, so it will be another dry start to the day.
However, the sky will be more overcast compared to today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will climb to a warmer 19°C.
No rain is predicted, maintaining the dry spell.
Despite the increase in temperature, the sky will remain overcast, providing some relief from the heat.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 18°C.
There will be scattered showers, but nothing too heavy.
So, keep your raincoat handy just in case.
Despite the occasional rain, the temperature will remain fairly constant, making for a relatively stable week ahead.
