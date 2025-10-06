A CONSULTATION is due to start on a proposal that will see yellow lines painted along a stretch of the main road going through Llangynidr
On Friday, under delegated powers, the cabinet member for Highways, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton (Llangattock and Llangynidr) agreed to start the legal process by initiating the Traffic Regulation Order to introduce more parking restrictions to those already present in the village of Llangynidr, near Crickhowell.
The changes are to a stretch of the B4560 along Forge Road, in the middle of the village where the extra prohibition of waiting at any time will be introduced.
The stretch includes a bridge over the Brecon canal which links Upper and Lower Llangynidr and the £5,000 consultation exercise and implementation of the proposal will be funded from the existing safety schemes budget;
Area Traffic Officer South, Jo Lancey said: “It is proposed to introduce further parking restrictions to those already present, in order to prevent inconsiderate parking and the obstruction to the free flow of traffic.
“There have been comprehensive discussions with the community council and local ward member over parking within the village.”
Cllr Charlton is also the county councillor for the village and in that role said: “After many years of negotiation with the community and several attempts at getting the yellow lines in the right place to prevent parking which impedes traffic and pedestrian flow at this point on Forge Road, I am fully supportive of the proposal.”
On the proposal itself, Cllr Charlton said: “If no substantive objections are received then the proposal will be implemented.”
If the decision to go to consultation is not called in for scrutiny by Powys councillors, it will come into force five days after the decision is taken – which would be on October 13.
