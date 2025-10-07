The sad news broke this week that the critically acclaimed author, Jilly Cooper, had passed away at the age of 88 after a fall, with one local man using his connection to the author to pay tribute.
Cooper enjoyed a distinguished career as a journalist and pioneer for women in the media industry at the time, before later becoming a writer who put 18 novels to her name.
She joined the Sunday Times Magazine as a columnist in 1969 and later that year published a manual for women containing much of the same advice which would eventually shape her career.
More recently, the Disney+ adaptation of Rivals brought her work back in the spotlight as she became heavily involved with the hit series.
But Cooper was also well-loved locally, as a regular at the Hay Festival where a local man presented her with a chalkboard he had designed himself.
Simon Meredith described meeting the author as a special occasion.
“She was such a star and took her board home with her,” he recalled.
“She sent me such a lovely thank you card in the shape of a horse. I never thought I would ever buy her book, but she did such a great talk!”
Simon is the Head of Maths at Caerleon Comprehensive School, but during his May half term every year he designs the chalkboards to advertise the various talks and events taking place at the Hay Literary Festival.
Cooper appeared at the Festival in 2018, where she said she loved the area so much that she wanted to base her next novel in Wales.
The festival organisers shared a video online this week of her speaking at the Festival with her trademark quick wittedness and charm.
The caption simply read, “Thank for the stories, always.”
