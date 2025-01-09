BLAENAU Gwent councillors don’t seem to have had any say in the council’s decision to bring into force a controversial school nappy changing policy.
The authority has confirmed that the decision comes from the Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s education department and that the only councillor who was asked for a view on the policy, was Labour’s Cllr Sue Edmunds, the cabinet member for education.
The proposal was not put in front of councillors to give their views on it in a scrutiny committee or put in front of the Cabinet for a formal decision to be taken on it.
Just before Christmas parents in Blaenau Gwent received letters to tell them that from January 1, they would be expected to attend schools and nurseries across the county borough to change their children if they are still in nappies or pull ups.
According to the council a “high number” of children are being sent to school without being potty trained.
The amount of time that school staff are using to change these children is having a negative impact on teaching and learning time.
The policy does not apply where there is a recognised medical need and appropriate evidence of this has been provided.
This decision has received a backlash with parents saying it would be difficult for them to go deal with a nappy change especially if they work some distance from the school.
Complaints have been sent to the council with parents believed that there has not been enough time for parents to prepare for the change with the decision coming into force just a couple of weeks after they were informed about it.
None of the other 21 local authorities in Wales have a similar policy
A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent council said: “The policy was introduced by the council’s education directorate.
“There was no requirement for the policy to go through the scrutiny process.
“The cabinet member for education has been involved and consulted.
“There has been consultation with headteachers and teachers via a working group; trade unions, SNAP Cymru (education charity) and colleagues in health services.
“We continue to work with health visiting services and other partners going forward on supporting families with particular issues.”