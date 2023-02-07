Abergavenny Pantomime Company took time out at one of its rehearsals last week to donate £200 to the Wales Air Ambulance, which is their chosen charity for Cinderella.
It has always been the Company’s policy to donate money to charitable causes. While this charity currently means a lot, especially for two of their current members, Dave Sanders and Geraint Webb, who were both recently on the receiving end in separate accidents and probably owe their lives to this valuable service.
Geraint Webb, Pantomime Secretary said that it would be extra special performing at the Borough Theatre, knowing that APC have made a kind donation.
“I’ve always heard stories about all the amazing things the Wales Air Ambulance Charity do. However, I never really thought about the service before and never thought I’d end up needing their assistance.
“If they hadn’t flown to the scene of my accident that day and given me the early critical care that I needed, I wouldn’t be here now”. Geraint’s family also made a separate personal donation of £100.
Anyone who has already bought a ticket to watch Cinderella is able to make a small donation to the Wales Air Ambulance, by generously putting any spare change into the collecting buckets, straight after each performance.
You can see Cinderella at the Borough Theatre from Monday, February 20 to Saturday, February 25, with matinees on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office 01873 850805 or from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9 to £11.50.
The cast includes Molly Brickley-Clark, who is playing the title role of Cinderella.
She is joined by Stephen Clark and Joe Pugh who are playing the Ugly Sisters. Richard Poynter makes a welcome return to the company after a lengthy break from performing to play the role of Buttons, while veteran member, Peter Holder is playing the role of Baron Hardup.
Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients make time this half term to join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her ugly sisters and meets her dashing Prince Charming.